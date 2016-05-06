The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 4 Ending Is A Twisted Version Of This Captain America: Civil War Moment

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s fourth episode had a chilling callback to a pivotal moment from Captain America: Civil War. Most MCU fans are still buzzing about the conclusion to this week’s entry with John Walker crossing an unforgivable line. On Twitter, @bby_native posted the image that has been making the rounds on social media deepening the moment. You see, John Walker killed a Flag Smasher after they murdered Battlestar. But, Steve Rogers found restraint in a similar situation when Tony Stark injured Bucky. The series has been building up parallels between the two for this entire run, and this just cemented that the two are fundamentally different. Could Captain America have been dusting people off back in his earlier Avengers days? Probably. But, he chooses not to, and that’s why he’s an inspirational hero for so many. Poor Wyatt Russell has done a terrific job of playing the antihero, and now it’s easy to imagine he’ll only get darker from here.

steve once was put in the same position that john walker was. but the difference is that steve never let his anger take over no matter how badly hurt bucky was.

Russel actually talked to Entertainment Tonight about his future in the MCU. He says that the call is up to Kevin Feige, but it seems like we’ll be seeing more of the Super Soldier as time goes on.

"You got to call Kevin [Feige]," Russell said. "I don't know. That's something that Marvel -- you're not involved at all. That's just something that, later on, becomes apparent or it doesn't. And it has a lot to do with what fans think, I think, and how they feel about you, where they want to see things go, and that's so far out of my control that I just try to do a good job and hopefully this one is good it's good enough for them to make more. But it's above my paygrade."

In some previous comments to ET, the actor also made it clear that he wasn’t trying to emulate Steve Rogers when playing Walker. If you needed any more confirmation of that, look no further than his actions in Episode 4.

"The Marvel understanding was, 'Look, this is obviously not trying to do what Chris Evans did.' 'Okay, great,'" Russell said. "And you kind of do your own thing and I think that's something that is fun for people to put on it. It's really exciting for people to put onto the character. 'Well, you're not that guy!' That's kind of the point. It's kind of what you're playing. It's fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a minute."

