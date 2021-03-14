Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Addresses Bucky's Mental Health

✖

Bucky Barnes has been on quite a journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going from Steve Rogers' best friend in Captain America: The First Avenger to a brainwashed HYDRA assassin to a hero who helped save the universe from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It's a journey that continues in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and while viewers have seen some of the challenges that Bucky's trauma has caused, according to Sebastian Stan the upcoming Disney+ series will address Bucky's mental health and see the character on a quest for his identity.

"I've spent 12 years with the character," Stan said during the global press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "You grow and evolve with the character...I felt like we had established the character a certain way...then we had to go into this and go, 'Alright, well, what is he like now?' Part of that was us honing in on his sense of humor so to speak...that came into the tone of the series and his dynamic with Sam Wilson and my own dynamic with Anthony [Mackie] and then marrying the two...We're really kind of zooming in on his quest for identity and in terms of just really accepting his past and re-educating himself about the world that he's currently in."

This isn't the first time Stan has addressed how Bucky has developed, particularly in terms of his relationship with Sam. He previously spoke with Total Film about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and how the series allows them to "finally get enough time" with the characters.

"It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," Stan said. "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

