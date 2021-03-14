Falcon and the Winter Soldier Get to Work in New Promo

✖

Another day closer to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier means another promotional piece for the upcoming Disney+ series. Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled another advertisement for the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series. As with the teasers of the past, it's an action-packed thriller from beginning to end as the show's titular duo fights a whole host of people.

Mysteriously enough, the teaser doesn't feature any new shots of Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent, despite there being a few brief glimpses at the event that seemingly introduces the character to the masses. The spot ends with Stan's Winter Soldier plummeting from the sky through an evergreen tree, as he looks to the sky and is greeted by Falcon's sidekick Redwing. See the advert for yourself below.

Throughout the show's marketing efforts so far, US Agent has been shrouded in mystery. Part of the mystery boils down to a plot point that examines whether or not Captain America is still relevant in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, according to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland.

“The central idea of it where Sam was handed the shield and what was that going to be and the exploration of will he or won’t he take on what’s this is going to be for a Black man to carry the shield," Skogland told Murphy's Multiverse. "What is Captain America’s relevance? Is there a Captain America that makes any sense anymore? All of those questions I thought were very topically important to not just discuss but to go on a real exploration in a deep dive sort of way."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

