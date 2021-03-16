The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Writer Hints at Surprise Character Appearance

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan); and it also happens to feature the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). There have even been reports the series could feature the debut of Eli Bradley's Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers. Now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman dropped a little nugget on the press tour that could signal the arrival of even another character.

Speaking with CBM, Spellman namedrops a character named Joaquin, one played by The Gifted's Danny Ramirez. While Spellman doesn't say the character's full name, it could very well easily point towards Joaquin Torres, the character who's currently using the Falcon mantle in the Marvel comics mythos.

Once Wilson finally picked up the Captain America name, Torres served as a sidekick as he got wings of his own. At one point or another, Torres' Falcon fought crime alongside Patriot and the Champions, so it's completely plausible he could be another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing roster of potential Young Avengers.

Admittedly, Spellman's mention is far from a confirmation, but it does raise the question of another sizable character joining the ensemble cast, at the very least. That ensemble, of course, features the return of Zemo — a character that may or may not be the villain this time around after his Captain America: Civil War debut.

“It’s not just the mask, it’s the costume,” Brühl previously told Empire magazine of his character's new duds in the highly anticipated return. “It does something with him as a whole. He’s evolved. He’s a different man now.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

What other characters do you think might pop up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.