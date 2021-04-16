The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving That Big Actor Cameo in Episode 5
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed its big character/actor cameo in Episode 5 this week - and it certainly did not confirm any of the big fan theories. (Major Spoilers Follow) In "Truth" Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) finally confront the new Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in a bloody hand-to-hand fight for Steve Rogers' shield. In the end, Walker was defeated and left in disgrace, being stripped of his rank and titles by the US Government. But just when he thought he was out of the game, Walker made a (shady) new friend.
Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dreyfus is playing "Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine," a high-ranking (and very shady) Marvel Comics espionage agent, and former lover of Nick Fury. So, after all the massive hype for what this cameo would be, how are Marvel fans feeling about having Julia Louis-Dreyfus show up? See below.
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 16, 2021
My face when Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows up
A lot of Marvel fans were thrown for a loop when JLD came sashaying into the scene - and rightly so.
LOVE HER
⚠️#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers ⚠️
I can't believe Julia Louis-Dreyfus is playing Valentina Allegra🔥🔥 I LOVE HER
On the other side of that same coin... A lot of Marvel fans absolutely LOVE that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is now an MCU villain. And rightly so.
Hail HYDRA (Again)!
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier episode 5 SPOILERS
.@Kevfeige is just gifting us right now and we DO NOT DESERVE IT.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka Madame Hydra and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D
HYDRA STILL AINT DEAD.
Fans never thought HYDRA would come back like THIS. But it's a good look.
Rollercoaster Of Emotions
#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier— Heaven's "🦋 STONE OCEAN IS HERE 🕸️" Door (@JerkMangaka) April 16, 2021
#TFATWS
*EPISODE 5 SPOILERS*
Me seeing Julia Louis Dreyfus in this episode
and me finding out she's playing Madame Hydra.
Marvel fans were jolly when Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed up in the scene. Then they started researching Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's comic book history...
The Chosen One
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— Our Current Obsession Podcast (@Ourcurrent_pod) April 16, 2021
you're telling me john walker just threw a temper tantrum and then he got to meet julia louis-dreyfus? that's all it takes?
John Walker truly is not worthy. There are so many Marvel fans that have waited years (on their best behavior) for an opportunity like this...
Meet The Stans
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS spoilers— george can’t-stand-ya news + facts (@chickensoup999) April 16, 2021
me when I saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Poor JLD, she has no idea what she's signed up for. But this scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm should give her some idea.
Seinfeld Vibes
Me seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier
Marvel Studios had to know this move would bring the Seinfeld memes out of the woodwork. And here we are.
The Next Emmy
give Julia Louis-Dreyfus another Emmy already. she deserves it for just existing at this point #tfatws #FalconAndWinterSoldier
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has 8 Emmy wins out of 22 nominations. Hope she has room on the shelf for one more!