The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving That Big Actor Cameo in Episode 5

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed its big character/actor cameo in Episode 5 this week - and it certainly did not confirm any of the big fan theories. (Major Spoilers Follow) In "Truth" Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) finally confront the new Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) in a bloody hand-to-hand fight for Steve Rogers' shield. In the end, Walker was defeated and left in disgrace, being stripped of his rank and titles by the US Government. But just when he thought he was out of the game, Walker made a (shady) new friend.

Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dreyfus is playing "Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine," a high-ranking (and very shady) Marvel Comics espionage agent, and former lover of Nick Fury. So, after all the massive hype for what this cameo would be, how are Marvel fans feeling about having Julia Louis-Dreyfus show up? See below.