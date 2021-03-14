Kevin Feige Addresses Sam and Bucky's Future MCU Roles After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

✖

Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are major parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though they're getting their own self-titled series on Disney+ this week, Kevin Feige says both characters will still have a future in the MCU post-The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The revelation came during Sunday's press conference ahead of the show's release, where Feige said both characters are essential to the fabric of the shared cinematic world.

"The characters of Bucky and Sam are essential to the MCU and as they change, or as they evolve, or whatever they go through could and should have a big impact on the MCU," Feige said during the presser. "So the answer is yes, there can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the stories we're telling in the future."

As of now, those future plans don't seem to include a second season to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a tidbit of news straight from director Kari Skogland.

"I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," Skogland previously told The Direct. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

Skogland also teased how the film and television sides of Marvel Studios are working hand-and-hand with the development of the MCU.

“On the other level was the nature and the depth of these characters that we were able to in a 6-hour space compared to [a movie]. I call it the meal vs. the snack," the filmmaker added in a separate interview with Murphy's Multiverse. "6 hours is the meal and the feature is now the snack. And there’s plenty of room for snacks but I love the meals because you don’t feel like you’ve got these time constraints where you’re trying to jam too much into too short a space and the characters can live and breathe. And you’re also not sweating the 'I better wind this up' too quickly. You’re able to let it gestate and let us worry for the character or be with the character. I really looked for performance opportunities and found from the get go it was going to be a challenge for the actors to find those moments and the table was set for them to do their great work and they did.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

