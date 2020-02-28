The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie on Intense Production of Disney+ Show

Work on Marvel Studios‘ first major series for the Disney+ streaming service is underway, and we’ll finally see what’s in store for the legacy of Captain America in the new show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Fans have already seen glimpses of what to expect thanks to set photos and videos, as well as the epic teaser trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl. All signs point to another epic adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s an intense production behind the scenes for actor Anthony Mackie, who plays one of the serie leads in Sam Wilson.

Mackie recently spoke with The Daily Beast about the demands on filming Marvel’s first major series and was asked if there’s any pressure.

“Not at all. I feel like, if we’re going to fail, we should fail 100 percent. Don’t fail halfway,” Mackie said with a laugh. “But it’s been fun, man. There’s so much stuff going on in the Marvel Universe since Disney has gotten involved, and we have a really supportive team. It’s Victoria [Alonso] and Louis [D’Esposito] and Kevin [Feige] and all the other guys over there—we always have people we can talk to if we feel like stuff isn’t going right. So it’s been great. We’ve definitely stumbled a few times, but we’re running full steam ahead to get these shows done.”

ComicBook.com previously spoke with Mackie about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the actor teased the huge scale of the Disney+ series.

“It’s a huge… I mean, we only have six episodes but it’s a it’s a massive undertaking,” Mackie said of the Marvel show. “It’s a massive project. And we’ve been… it’s a lot. You know, it’s Marvel so the story’s there, the character’s there, but those action set pieces are just as vast.”

Mackie talked about the daunting task of throwing Captain America’s shield as seen in the trailer, revealing he was surprised Marvel used his footage instead of his stunt doubles.

“I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who’s like a gymnast and he does all this stuff. That’s when they’re like, ‘All right, Anthony, you do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna asked me to do that?’ So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in August.