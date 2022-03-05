Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Says Anthony Mackie Hasn’t Texted Him in Months

There appears to be a rift in the friendship between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. The duo has been the best of friends, and fans have enjoyed seeing their characters evolve and grow across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ve become a highlight of press junkets, always ribbing each other while delivering entertaining soundbites. The latest update from Stan indicates the bromance may be on a break, however, since Mackie allegedly hasn’t returned any of Stan’s texts.

Stan spoke with Yahoo Entertainment for his new Hulu romantic thriller Fresh, where the Winter Soldier actor claimed the duo is taking a break from each other. “Anthony hasn’t returned a text of mine since November of 2021,” Stan said. “We’re taking a break.” He quickly added, “I sent him a picture of my Christmas tree and I got nothing in return, so…”

This kinda breaks my heart. Sebastian Stan says his Marvel buddy Anthony Mackie hasn’t texted him back in months. “We’re taking a break.”



Stan still gives Mackie all the love. pic.twitter.com/RUpbVY8eQJ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 4, 2022

When asked if he was proud of Anthony Mackie’s promotion to the MCU’s Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, Stan continued to rain praise down upon his dear friend. “You have to understand I love him,” Stan continued. He then recommended his Fresh co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) also work with Mackie at some point. “That’s the real problem. I love him. I actually miss him.”

“I’m very excited for that movie and I think he’s going to be great,” Stan added. “He’s going to add a whole different feel to that idea. It kind of reminds me a little bit of Rocky, in some ways.”

Hot on the heels of the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale, Marvel Studios greenlit Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie. This will mark the big-screen debut of Mackie’s Cap, and Marvel producer Nate Moore teased how the new film will set itself apart from the previous three Captain America movies.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Moore said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

