Fan Creates Marvel Cinematic Universe Yearbook Using Actors’ Throwback Photos

One of the best things about the Internet is the access to throwback photos, especially ones of your favorite celebrities. Many actors within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have yearbook or childhood photos floating around, and one fan decided to compile them for an epic MCU yearbook. Shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this collage shows 24 Marvel actors in their youth.

“Made a collage of these pictures. If the MCU were to have a yearbook!,” u/notuschief wrote.

As you can see, the post showcases a young Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, and Tom Holland.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the photos:

“Thanos/Josh Brolin looking like he wants to take my lunch money – only half though,” u/Villanuevo joked.

“Scott Lang I did not expect LOL,” u/AdamDriverIsAwesome wrote.

“Why did you use a Tom Holland pic from last year?,” u/facepalminghomer quipped.

“The cute Avengers,” u/Furan_ring added.

“So apparently Tom Hiddleston doesn’t age and for some strange reason, Zoe Saldana ages backwards?,” u/variablefighter_vf-1 pointed out.

Currently, you can catch all of these adorable faces in Avengers: Endgame, which is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

