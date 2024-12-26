Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Says They “Will Always Say Yes” to MCU Return

Some actors have mixed feelings about their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but star Kat Dennings says she is always eager for a chance to play Darcy Lewis. She spoke about the MCU in an interview with Collider on Thursday, saying that Marvel has given her some of her favorite moments as a celebrity. She said that she “will always say yes” when Marvel asks her to reprise her role.

“I can’t believe that this character became this thing that’s gone over so many different things,” Dennings said of Darcy, who has now appeared in three MCU movies and two TV series. She went on: “It’s one of those luck of the draw things because that role originally was just supposed to be an assistant that was in a couple of scenes in Thor. And for whatever reason, they expanded it and expanded it and kept using me. Every time, I was like, ‘I can’t believe they want me back. This is the best!’”

“So, every time they ask for me, I will always say yes, no matter what,” she went on. “I just still can’t believe it.”

Dennings was introduced in 2011’s Thor as Darcy, the snarky lab assistant to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Eric Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård). She reprised her role in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Love and Thunder — skipping Thor: Ragnarok along with the rest of Thor’s earthly acquaintances. She really expanded her reach in 2021 when she appeared in WandaVision, which had nothing to do with Thor or even Jane Foster. She has appeared in all three seasons of What If…? with Dennings’ voice. She also technically appeared in Avengers: Endgame and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — though only in photos.

Dennings was enthusiastic about the big franchise experience, saying “I pinch myself” when she thinks about the scope of her role. She said: “I told my husband the other day that I think the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my entire career is when I became a Darcy LEGO. They’re called LEGO Minimates, and there’s a Darcy one. I literally can’t believe that I’m a LEGO. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, besides meeting my husband. It is the best thing, ever.”

Dennings reprised her role as Darcy just this week in What If…? which is streaming now on Disney+, along with all her other MCU appearances. At the time of this writing, she is not scheduled to appear in any upcoming MCU productions as far as we know.