Captain Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough Of That New Movie Art

Fans have been anticipating more information on the upcoming Captain Marvel, and today they got their wish, with a slew of gorgeous new art showing a few new looks for the character.

The art seems to come from both the Captain Marvel solo film and Avengers 4, the latter of which will feature Captain Marvel finally returning to Earth and meeting the Avengers and other heroes for the first time. The art itself is gorgeous, featuring a variety of what look like poster designs that any Marvel fan would want for their wall as well as concept art that features a look straight from the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be the leather bomber jacket over her costume, and we can’t wait to see it on screen. The internet had a variety of reactions to the art, though calls for a full trailer weren’t very far behind. It isn’t known when we’ll see this art officially released, but we can’t wait, as there are more than a few wallpapers that need designing once that happens.

Larson was actually a bit hesitant to take the part at first, as there’s a lot that comes with taking a gig like this.

“There’s a lot about it that felt like a big decision and it’s not just a big decision for myself, it’s a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends,” Larson said about choosing to become involved with the MCU. “It’s a big change for everybody and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing for me.”

The good news is she’s quite happy with how the decision has turned out.

“I never want to do, make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over and then once I felt like I had made the right decision which was doing it I got both feet in and I’m really happy.”

Hit the next slide to see what the internet had to say about the new looks!

First Impressions

Some fans are looking at the new images as the perfect reasoning for why Nick Fury wasn’t impressed by Tony Stark’s act when he first became Iron Man. Now that we know he met Captain Marvel first, it seems she set a pretty high bar for any future hero to meet.

captain marvel was the first superhero nick fury ever met n that’s why he was never impressd by the avengers — maia (@dyinginIa) June 22, 2018

“captain marvel was the first superhero nick fury ever met n that’s why he was never impressed by the avengers”

Linking Back To The Comics

One of the coolest things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing things make their way from the comics to the big screen. Even from early art, Captain Marvel will be no different, with fans already spotting some familiar looks they’ve seen within the pages of Carol Danvers’ comic adventures.

“Oh Captain, My Captain

#CaptainMarvel”

She’s An Avenger

Fans can’t wait to see Carol Danvers debut in the Captain Marvel solo film, but as the recent promo art shows, they’re just as excited to see her as part and possibly even the future leader of Marvel’s Avengers team. She looks quite at home amongst the other powerful heroes of the MCU.

“??? ?? ?? ??????? #CaptainMarvel “

Where’s The Trailer?

For many fans, this just adds even more anticipation and hype for a full trailer, something that might be a few more months away. The good news is the new concept art and posters are…well, gorgeous, so hopefully this can tide us over for a minute.

First captain marvel promo leaks. I AM SO READY!!!! I NEED A TRAILER NOWWWWW!!! Her costume looks so amazing! #DoYouEvenComicBook pic.twitter.com/WQVlWN9oss — #kamalakorp (@agentfitz777) June 28, 2018

“First captain marvel promo leaks. I AM SO READY!!!! I NEED A TRAILER NOWWWWW!!! Her costume looks so amazing! #DoYouEvenComicBook”

Rocking The Jacket

Fans from the comics will recognize Carol’s brown bomber jacket from the comics, specifically from one gorgeous cover by artist Joe Quinones. The cover accompanied Captain Marvel #10, and we’re so pumped it made the jump to the big screen.

I love love love what they are doing with her!

First photo from Captain Marvel (2012) #10 cover art by Joe Quinones. pic.twitter.com/sfEp17Ld5H — Kyser (@MissFayeReacts) June 28, 2018

“I love love love what they are doing with her!

First photo from Captain Marvel (2012) #10 cover art by Joe Quinones.”

A Cover Is Worth A Thousand Words

One of the newer pieces of art actually bears a big resemblance to a Captain Marvel image from Jamie McKelvie, and that fact wasn’t lost on fans of the comics. Hopefully, it is the first of many nods that fans will see from the final film.

“It’s almost pulled directly from the comic book!!! ??? #CaptainMarvel”

The Hero Has Arrived

Fans have waited a while for Danvers to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and now that we’re finally seeing it happen it is kind of hard to believe, even with more and more art being released. It seems the Carol Corps is more than ready though.

“She is here???

#captainmarvel”

Dedication To The Captain

One fan was so happy to see the new Captain Marvel art that she also showed off her slick Captain Marvel tattoo. The ink is in full color and features Carol as she’s about to put a beat down on someone. We’re pretty sure Brie would be immensely proud.

“This. ???❤️ #CaptainMarvel”

We Aren’t Ready

While we’ve been waiting for Captain Marvel to take her place amongst the MCU Avengers, some fans feel that we are still not ready for the awesomeness that Brie Larson and Marvel are bringing in Avengers 4, not to mention Captain Marvel. I cannot wait to find out if those fans are right.

We may think we’re ready but we ain’t ready. I’m absolutely floored! This movie is gonna add 30 years to my life span. Praise#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/LxHlTKtxMd — Harland Dante (@HarlandDante) June 28, 2018

“We may think we’re ready but we ain’t ready. I’m absolutely floored! This movie is gonna add 30 years to my life span. Praise#CaptainMarvel”

Sparkle Fists

If Carol ever wants to ditch the Captain Marvel mantle for something a bit catchier, we think Spark Fists would definitely be a great second choice, right? Also, this tweet is amazing for the sheer enthusiasm that radiates from it, and we couldn’t’ agree more!

My mind is blowing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I don’t believe!!!!!

My heart!!!!!!!!

Omfg!!!!! @brielarson I love u so much!! U are incredible as my fave super hero #CaptainMarvel

Nothing but respect for ms. Sparkle fists, captain Marvel herself… https://t.co/wKqAtGlKqN — John Santos (@John_Santoss_OF) June 28, 2018

“My mind is blowing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I don’t believe!!!!!

My heart!!!!!!!!

Omfg!!!!! @brielarson I love u so much!! U are incredible as my fave super hero #CaptainMarvel

Nothing but respect for ms. Sparkle fists, captain Marvel herself… “