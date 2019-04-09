Fans Are Split on When the X-Men Should Debut in the MCU

Even though the Disney and Fox deal has closed, it will still be a few years until the X-Men appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the press tour for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige admitted that while Disney now owns the live-action rights to mutant characters, it will still be a “very long time” before the characters showed back up on the silver screen.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

As expected, fans weren’t all too happy with the revelation they’d have to wait a few years before seeing the likes of Wolverine, Professor X, Jean Grey, and company show up in the billion-dollar franchise. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the wait…

