Fantastic Four Cartoon Marathon Now Streaming From Marvel

Fans of the Fantastic Four can check out the original cartoon thanks to Marvel’s new marathon.

As you can see in the video above, Marvel’s latest way of celebrating the World’s Greatest Week is a marathon of the Fantastic Four cartoon, which includes several episodes back to back. At the moment the marathon is making its way through The Mask of Doom trilogy, but you can see all the featured episodes below.

“Our #FantasticFourWeek continues with the “Fantastic Four” Cartoon Marathon, streaming later today on our YouTube channel and Facebook! Be sure to tune in for the original 1994 animated series.”

Fantastic Four: The Animated Series ran from 1994 to 1995, and starred Beau Weaver (Mr. Fantastic), Lori Alan (Invisible Woman), Chuck McCann (The Thing), Quinton Flynn and Brian Austin Green (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Neil Ross (Dr. Doom). As often was the case with early Marvel animated series, Stan Lee provided the narration to the show, which adapted classic Fantastic Four stories from the comics into animation.

The Fantastic Four went on to get another animated series in 2006, Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes, but that only lasted one season. They’ve also received several film adaptations, including Fantastic Four in 2005, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, and Fantastic Four in 2015. Now the rights to the characters are transitioning over to Marvel Studios after the Disney acquisition from 21st Century Fox, which also includes the rights to the X-Men characters.

Fans are eager to see them introduced to the MCU, and perhaps a new animated series will follow. Marvel’s first family recently came back to the comics as well, a return that has earned rave reviews. Here’s hoping their MCU debut will follow suit.