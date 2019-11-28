Fantastic Four Director Says Irishman Has ‘More Humanity and Truth’ Than Every Marvel Movie

Though Martin Scorsese has said his piece about his “controversial” comments regarding Marvel movies and their place in “cinema,” the argument remains ongoing in many circles. Several filmmakers from the Marvel Studios camp have come to the defense of the projects they’ve brought to the big screen including the directors of Avengers: Endgame, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, and many, many more, not to mention Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige. Few filmmakers have made an effort to stand up and agree with Scorsese’s comments (exceptions being the likes of Francis Ford Coppola and John Woo), but tonight might be the first that has experience making a superhero movie that agrees with the Oscar winner.

Fantastic Four director Josh Trank (who made headlines recently for providing an honest and in-depth review of his own 2015 box office bomb), threw his hat in the ring after beginning to watch Scorsese’s The Irishman earlier today after the new film made its official debut on Netflix. The filmmaker tweeted his reaction to the opening of the film and how it related to Scorsese’s comments on the films, saying:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watching the Irishman. The first 5 minutes have more humanity and truth and cinematic intrigue than the running length of every single Marvel movie combined ahahahahahahahaha. Sorry, facts. 🤷🏻‍♂️ PS: Not sorry. — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) November 27, 2019

After quickly drawing the ire of Marvel fans, while also gaining some support from other corners of the social networking site, Trank followed up his comments with a hit from the top rope.

Don’t try to talk to me about film history, film appraisal, art, professional risks, personal growth, and/or understanding/fairness to films/art/self expression. Real film lovers understand and fux with me. 🤷🏻‍♂️. #cinema #offbrand #art #life — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) November 27, 2019

Lets fans think the filmmaker was only throwing shade at Marvel films, he signed off with a jab at DC’s latest success story Joker (now a billion dollar grossing movie that has surpassed The Dark Knight worldwide as the highest grossing movie to feature the clown prince of crime).

My Mom wants me to stop tweeting. Night folks. PS: Check out “The King of Comedy” by Todd Phillips. 🤟. Jerry Lewis! — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) November 28, 2019

It’s unclear where the next set of shots will be fired in this seemingly never-ending battle for cinematic ground, with an earlier report saying that Scorsese’s comments could cost him when it comes to voting at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (the same body that awarded Black Panther three Oscars earlier this year). The report from Variety cited that the demographics of Oscar voters are changing, younger and more inclined to give large tentpole films increased consideration.

The debate will surely rage on as both The Irishman and Avengers: Endgame compete for consideration at the annual awards ceremonies in Hollywood, with both already heavily campaigning for a position