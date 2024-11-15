The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reveals New Details on Showdown With Galactus

There’s a new synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps that teases a showdown with Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Marvel’s First Family officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, yet there’s still much we don’t know about the project. What we do know is Galactus is the villain’s Big Bad, and he’s bringing his herald Silver Surfer with him. Whenever Galactus is around, devouring of worlds is always in the forecast, and that appears to be the case with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A new listing of the film’s synopsis breaks down what we can expect when the FF join the MCU.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Galactus’ role in Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie revealed

It’s not too surprising to hear that Galactus plans to come to Earth with plans on eating the planet, but it’s good to have some confirmation on what to expect in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Julia Garner steps into the role of Silver Surfer, who fans first met on the big screen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Doug Jones played Silver Surfer in that movie, with Laurence Fishburne voicing the cosmic hero. As for Galactus, he was merely a purple cloud of space dust.

The Fantastic Four and the characters in its orbit will be important parts of the MCU moving forward. Galactus is one of the most feared villains in the Marvel Universe, and other bad guys in the FF’s trajectory are just itching at the chance for their big screen debuts. The Fantastic Four and the X-Men are primed to be the next heroes to carry the torch in the MCU, with veteran Avengers like Steve Rogers, Iron Man, and Black Widow no longer around.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. revealed he’s not done with the MCU just yet, returning to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doom is synonymous with the Fantastic Four, so expect some intense scenes between Downey’s Doom and Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.