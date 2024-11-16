Fantastic Four Honors Stan Lee With Out of This World Wrap Gifts

Marvel Studios pays homage to the late, great Stan Lee with the wrap gifts they gave to the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast and crew. On Twitter, star Ralph Ineson (who plays Galactus in the film) shared a photo of himself showcasing his swag: a shirt sporting an extravagant decal of a spaceship taking off amongst the stars. Around the image, the names of the Fantastic Four team members are written out alongside the word “excelsior,” which was Lee’s famous catchphrase.

“Marvel do the coolest wrap gifts,” Ineson captioned his image. Check it out in the space below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere in July 2025 and will be the first movie released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6. The film, which began production back in July, marks the arrival of Marvel’s First Family in the MCU. Ineson’s Galactus is set to play a major role; a recently revealed synopsis indicates he and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) will be the primary antagonists, as the Fantastic Four attempt to protect Earth. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach portray the eponymous team.

Lee and Jack Kirby co-created the Fantastic Four for Marvel Comics, launching the series in 1961. Lee, who passed away in 2018, made cameos in previous live-action Fantastic Four movies; he played Baxter Building mailman Willie Lumpkin in the 2005 film and a rejected wedding guest in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. He did not appear on screen in the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot.

After Lee’s death, Marvel productions have found ways to honor him, primarily through background details, like a license plate in WandaVision with “excelsior” on it, or a taxi in Spider-Man: No Way Home numbered 1228 (Lee’s birthday was December 28th). More recently, Deadpool & Wolverine found a humorous way to pay tribute via a bus advertisement for the company “StanLee Steemer,” which featured a characterized illustration of the icon. It goes without saying that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Co. have tremendous respect and reverence for Lee, who created a multitude of characters that have been featured in the MCU. It will be interesting to see if The Fantastic Four: First Steps includes any nods to Lee.

As for the film itself, Marvel has a lot riding on it as the studio looks to get the Multiverse Saga back on track. Those earlier Fantastic Four movies were widely panned and struggled at the box office, and the hope is the third time will be the charm. The Fantastic Four have been among Marvel’s most popular characters for decades, meaning there’s a lot of interest in seeing a film adaptation done “right” — especially since the characters are poised to play key roles in upcoming Avengers movies. The First Steps seems promising in the early going; the cast is top-notch, and the 1960s-set story will help it stand apart from other MCU entries. Whether it has a Lee Easter egg or not, finally delivering a fulfilling Fantastic Four movie would be a great way to remember his legacy.