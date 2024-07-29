Deadpool & Wolverine Has a Sneaky Stan Lee Easter Egg

Deadpool & Wolverine skyrocketed into theaters this past weekend, breaking box office records while lampooning plenty of elements from across the world of Marvel movies. One of the most memorable tropes has been cameos from Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, which became a franchise-wide staple prior to his passing in 2018. While a handful of film and television projects have posthumously featured an appearance or reference to Lee, that list has definitely dwindled in ensuing years. Deadpool & Wolverine, however, has found a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it way to reference Lee. Obviously, spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The third act of Deadpool & Wolverine partially revolves around a fight between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the various members of the Deadpool Corps, who have been summoned by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) to distract the heroes while she puts her evil plan into action. A massive fight ensues, as Deadpool and Wolverine work to kill the Deadpool Corps across a city street and a bus. Amid this fight, fans can spot an advertisement on the bus for “StanLee Steemer”, a play on the real-life carpet cleaning company Stanley Steemer, with a picture of Lee attached.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.