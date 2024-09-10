Fantastic Four: Vanessa Kirby Praises Pedro Pascal & Co-Stars

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby had some love for her co-stars this week. She talked to Entertainment Tonight at TIFF and described her friendship with the Mister Fantastic actor. Kirby said, "He's everything. I love him. We're having such a good time. I can't say enough amazing stuff about him." So, clearly the vibes on Matt Shakman's set are off the charts. The Sue Storm actress also revealed that she would be heading straight back to London to keep filming right after this red carpet appearance. After all, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters in July 2025. So, the clock is ticking quietly in the background.

For her part, Kirby seems thrilled with how things are going with Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Joseph Quinn and Pascal so far. Their early interactions as Marvel's first family have seen all these actors express some excitement. But, The Fantastic Four is becoming more real by the day.

(Photo: Marvel's First Family. - Getty Images.)

"I just came from set," she said. "I'm flying back tonight in about two hours to go back onto set. It's quite surreal. I'm loving [Sue]. I love her so much. I love her in the comics, I'm honored to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We're having a great time."

The Fantastic Four Teases Score

(Photo: First Steps are here. - Marvel)

Fantastic Four fans have been eating good recently as Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga concert gave them their first impression of how The Fantastic Four: First Steps will sound. Composer Michael Giacchino provided a post-credits scene for the ages when he and the orchestra did four minutes of the theme from the upcoming MCU blockbuster. Before that happened, the music man joined Nerd Reactor to talk about his approach for this Fantastic Four movie.

"They're similar and different in many, many ways," Giacchino began when comparing The Incredibles to his upcoming work.. "There's definitely room for both in the world. Those are two where I'll have my feet in both of those. The challenge for me is how do I differentiate them? Because you don't want them to just be the same thing. You want them to be different. And I think what Matt Shakman, who is directing The Fantastic Four, is bringing so the table is very fresh, very fun, very different. Even on the outside, you go all, 'this is this and this is that.' Well, they're not, and they're very different, and very unique in different ways. I'm really excited to work on that project and it's going to be a fun one for sure."

Are you stoked for The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!