Fantastic Four: Marvel Fans Celebrate “Comic-Accurate” The Thing

Wednesday brought a big surprise for Marvel fans when new set photos from Fantastic Four: First Steps leaked and revealed our first look at what might be the upcoming film’s most eagerly anticipated character — Ben Grimm/The Thing. Played by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new images revealed a glimpse of the beloved orange-hued team member that may just be the most comic-accurate that we’ve seen in live-action to date and fans are excited.

In the photos — and subsequent video — we get a glimpse of what appears to be Moss-Bachrach being assisted into a The Thing mask. The actor is also in what appears to be full costume, with a Fantastic Four suit and even rocky orange hands that are briefly visible as well. While it remains unclear if this is how the character is going to ultimately appear in the film — Moss-Bachrach has previously indicated that his performance may be mostly motion capture, indicating that there will be use of CGI — this look certainly seems to be a strong indicator that Fantastic Four: First Steps is trying to be as comic-accurate as possible. It’s that possibility that has fans online excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Comic book come to life!!!!!” @WAVHistheMOC wrote. @whtbllnking offered two “thumbs up” emojis and invoked The Thing’s iconic catchphrase for their reaction: “It’s Clobberin’ Time!!!!!”

Others were a bit more pragmatic about their reactions, noting that they like what they see, but still understand that CGI will have a place in the final product. “While CG replacements are gonna be as inevitable as Thanos, I actually really like the design for Thing’s face!” @oneofmanyryans wrote. “I just hope the CG design will be more or less the same.”

“The Thing looks classic,” @MattBCTucker wrote. “Assume they are going to CGI on top of the physical mask. But I like that it’s a practical effect on set, as well. Size looks good.”

What is Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Right now, details about Fantastic Four: First Steps remain few, but director Matt Shakman has previously said that the film, which is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1960s — won’t be an origin story for Marvel’s First Family.

“One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story,” Shakman said. “One of the ways we’re making it our own thing is we’re not telling the story of them going up and being changed and starting our story [there]. There’s a lot of well-known narrative that leads into that moment, right? And then you’re making up your new story starting basically at the end of the first act, and we thought, ‘Well, let’s just start this thing off on a completely new foot.’ So, we are beginning after that.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Julia Garner will appear in the film as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, with Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will appear in as-yet-unannounced roles. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the movie.

Fantastic Four: First Steps has a theatrical release date of July 25, 2025.