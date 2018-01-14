‘Fantastic Four’ Fan Poster Imagines Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman

At this moment, no one knows exactly who will play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s incarnation of the Fantastic Four. But if one talented fan has their way, Emily Blunt would end up playing Invisible Woman.

Reddit user lmfao616 recently shared a piece of fanart of Blunt as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. You can check it out below.

The art shows Blunt in a heroic state, fending off bullets that fly around her. Standing behind her is Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, played by Blunt’s real-life husband John Krasinski. Fanart of Krasinski in the role circulated on Twitter earlier this week, prompting a pretty adorable response from the actor.

“Wait… how did you get this picture???” Krasinski tweeted. “Only my wife knows what I wear to bed!”

In a way, it isn’t too hard to see the fan-favorite couple as Reed and Sue, considering how both have somewhat of a history of almost playing superheroes. Blunt has quite a few potential Marvel roles under her belt, as she almost played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Peggy Carter, and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

“I just want to play great parts, and it’s sometimes hard to find within those big superhero movies.” Blunt said about the Captain Marvel role back in 2014. “The female parts are not usually great, but recently, they’ve been better. I don’t know. It has to be the right thing.”

Krasinski almost played the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America, and has since expressed an interest in playing another Marvel role.

“Absolutely,” Krasinski said back in 2016. “My whole thing is I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel movies, so if there are any characters left for sure, bang the drum. Just to be in that world, they’re really well-made and they seem like they’re having a lot of fun and I happen to be friends with a whole bunch of those guys and girls, so to me it would be a great time, I’d love it.”