The Incredibles Director Brad Bird Is Not Making an MCU Fantastic Four Movie

While it might be a few years away, fans are eager to see exactly how the Fantastic Four work their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, it sounds like one fan-favorite director might not be interested in bringing that project to life. The Incredibles director Brad Bird recently took to Twitter to reveal that he is currently working on something revolving around a “new idea”, which prompted a fan to ask if that means he’s not working on Fantastic Four. Bird responded to reassure that he wasn’t, but that his project will hopefully be a “fantastic” original.

No… hopefully that means yes Brad for Fantastic Something Original! https://t.co/DFVvx94JJk — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) September 21, 2019

Fans have wanted to see Bird helm the reboot for several years now, in part because of The Incredibles‘ similarity to Marvel’s First Family. Bird also has experience entering a pre-existing franchise, particularly with 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. While it’s unclear if this tweet means Bird wouldn’t direct a Fantastic Four reboot if eventually asked, it’s also understandable for the director to pivot to something more original in the coming years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While none of the projects currently listed in the MCU’s “Phase 4” revolve around any of the Marvel characters previously owned by Fox, previous reports have hinted that the Fantastic Four could debut in the universe before the X-Men.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained earlier this year. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year.

Would you want Brad Bird to direct a Fantastic Four movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.