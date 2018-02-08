Venom Trailer Gives First Look At Symbiotes

The Venom teaser has finally dropped, and it gave fans their first look at the Venom symbiote.

At about 1 minute into the teaser, someone opens up an armored vehicle’s back doors, revealing their new find to a group of scientists. There’s a heavy-duty container in the vehicle, and it holds an alien substance that is moving around, seemingly alive.

It is not hard to presume this is the Venom symbiote, but right before the closeup the camera pans from a distance, showing that there are multiple containers, each holding another symbiote.

This could very well feed into the Lethal Protector storyline, which Hardy previously revealed was an inspiration for the film.

That narrative pits Venom against the Life Foundation, a group that pushes the Venom symbiote to spawn several more variations. Those symbiotes are taken up by Donna Diego, Carl Mach, Leslie Gesneria, Trevor Cole, and Ramon Hernandez in the comics, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Sony won’t change the names for the movie.

Once bonded with the symbiotes they become Agony, Phage, Scream, Riot, and Lasher, and it takes Venom teaming up with his enemy Spider-Man to take them down.

There’s also another shot in the trailer that could show the beginning of Eddie Brock’s metamorphosis, as he starts convulsing on a hospital bed as a black substance starts to move up his neck. This is just a teaser, so there’s no full shot of him as Venom, but hopefully, the full trailer will finally show him in all his symbiote glory.

Venom is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.