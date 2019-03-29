Five Avengers Arrive in Shanghai in New ‘Endgame’ Promo Art

Avengers: Endgame is less than a month away, which means Disney and Marvel have been dropping more content for fans as the long-awaited release date approaches. This week, lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of new posters. The set of 32 character posters ranged from those who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to “Avenge the Fallen.” Other countries have also been releasing their posters, including an awesome one from China that reveals Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Eariler today, Asad Ayaz, the President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios, shared a look some promo art for Marvel’s upcoming event in China.

The #Avengers arrive in Shanghai in the promo art for our Chinese Event this April #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/RTsRfADwjK — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) March 29, 2019

“The #Avengers arrive in Shanghai in the promo art for our Chinese Event this April,” Ayaz wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Thor, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Scott Lang/Ant-Man all looking out over Shanghai.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, mostly curious why Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow was not included in the image.

“Where is Scarlett? We haven’t seen her in months. Please let her go too,” @MajorRomanoff_ replied.

“GET THE OG6 TOGETHER PLEASE,” @sackupro replied. (The original six would include Black Widow as well as Bruce Banner/The Hulk).

“It’s not just the lack of Scarlett Johansson, the bigger problem is the lack of women,” @okbanana added.

Other people, however, just appreciated the image for its artistic quality.

“So gorgeous,” @WendyUncharted wrote.

“That is one of the best pieces of promotional art I’ve seen for any movie, ever,” @ApexThief01 added.

While this certainly makes it seem like only a select few actors will be appearing at the Shanghai premiere, fans are hoping this image is not a lock on who is planning to show up.

What do you think of this promo art? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

