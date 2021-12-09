Florence Pugh Says She Was Blocked on Instagram for Posting Hawkeye Spoilers

The world of Marvel spoilers can get pretty contentious, as fans go to great lengths to try to avoid details on social media. That definitely has been the case over the run of Marvel’s Hawkeye thus far — and apparently, it even impacted one of the franchise’s stars. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Marvel’s Hawkeye below! Only look if you want to know! Florence Pugh, who was already confirmed to be reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her appearance in the tail end of the most recent episode.

As Pugh revealed on her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, that post — and fans’ reactions to her spoiling her appearance in the episode so early — appears to have gotten her “blocked” on Instagram. It’s unclear at this point exactly what the blocking entails, as the post has yet to be taken down, but there’s a chance that Pugh might be temporarily unable to make new posts on her account, outside of stories.

Pugh’s role in Hawkeye was first confirmed last year, and as the post-credits scene of Black Widow revealed, Yelena was sent to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by Valentina (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) and her mysterious team.

“We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong,” Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld recently explained to Cosmopolitan. “There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying … and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

