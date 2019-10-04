Florence Pugh Wraps Filming on Black Widow

The Black Widow movie will serve as the first standalone film for Scarlett Johansson‘s character, who was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Iron Man 2 back in 2010. The upcoming Phase Four film will see the return of Johansson, and since Natasha Romanoff was killed in Avengers: Endgame, the new movie is set to be a prequel that takes place some time after Captain America: Civil War. In addition to Johansson, Black Widow has a dynamite cast, which includes David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. According to a recent Instagram Story posted by Pugh, the actor as officially wrapped production on the Marvel film. Try to catch the story before it expires here, or check it out in a fan tweet:

As you can see Pugh tagged @francescawilton in the post, whose bio on Instagram reads, “AD Dept for TV & Film.”

During San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Pugh spoke to Collider about the upcoming film, and teased that it’s “raw” and “sad.”

“I was excited to see how bold it was and to see how raw it was and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn’t expect to be associated with this, and that’s part of why I got so excited,” explained Pugh. “And with Cate Shortland attached and telling the next part of Natasha’s history was only thrilling to be a part of.”

When asked if this movie will blend any genres with the superhero formula, much like many other Marvel Studios movies, Pugh only offered a slight tease while praising the director.

“Well, A, I think Cate Shortland’s vision… Everything that I’ve seen her direct is just so sensitive and raw and honest, and that is exactly what I think she’s doing with this script,” Pugh said. “It’s about these two, well, these many women and these many men as well. But Natasha’s story… people have been wanting to hear about it for a really long time, and it’s been really amazing to show these women in a natural light and in an honest way.”

Recently, Harbour also announced that he had wrapped filming on Instagram.

