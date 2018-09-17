Man Creates Awesome Forced Perspective Photos With Superhero Toys

With a great toy collection comes great responsibilities. If you’re Wire Hon, that means combining his two hobbies — toy collecting and photography — into one.

The Malaysian toy collector is on the verge of going viral thanks to his forced perspective photography with various pieces of his collection. With the unique perspective, Hon’s photography allows him to essentially place himself into scenes with his much, much smaller toys.

One of the pictures shows part of the Avengers — and a cameo by Deadpool — “knocking” on Hon’s door for a soda pop.

Another shows Hon seemingly trying to convince the Hulk to mow his lawn. Puny lawnmower.

Hon’s work — which most of you should get a kick out of — can be found on his ever-expanding Instagram profile.

As Hon mentions on his profile, there’s not any special photography equipment involved in his shoots. He simply uses his phone for all pictures.

And the best part of it all? The toy collector has a wide variety of shots involving characters from both Big Two publishers — Marvel and DC.

