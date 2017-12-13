Former Venom Gets Symbiote Back

Amazing Spider-Man #792 featured plenty of Venom, including a classic character reuniting with the symbiote.

Spoilers incoming for Amazing Spider-Man #792, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first issue of Venom Inc. featured the return of Anti Venom, which is now former Venom (stay with us here) Flash Thompson, but even more symbiote holders entered the fray in this week’s issue of Amazing, including former Scorpion Mac Gargan.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7072]

Gargan currently works for the Black Cat, and during a meeting in their headquarters, they are attacked by a crew led by Lee Price, who also formerly held the symbiote. He is now sporting a new and improved symbiote (his words) one that can infect others.

They take on Black Cat’s crew and start infecting them one by one, including Hammerhead, The Brothers Grim, and Melter. Using a now venomized Hammerhead, Price takes down Gargan, revealing he wants to see what happens when a former host is subjected to the new symbiote.

Gargan initially fights the symbiote’s influence, but eventually succumbs, exclaiming “I’m–I’m Back!”

He is now sporting a streamlined version of his Scorpion suit, but it is now embellished with a symbiote grin and additional strength and resilience. You can see how it went down in the spoiler images, located in the gallery.

Gargan bonded with the symbiote after the suit’s rather unproductive run with Angelo Fortunato, who received the symbiote after Eddie Brock discovered he had cancer (literally auctioning the symbiote off to the highest bidder). Gargan is one of Spidey’s classic villains, but the symbiote gave him power he never wielded as the Scorpion.

He would experience a prolonged run with the symbiote as part of Norman Osborne’s Dark Avengers and the Thunderbolts, but would ultimately lose it after Norman Osborne’s regime was taken down in Siege. Gargan was separated from the symbiote afterward, where it would join up with Flash Thompson, paving the way for a much more heroic Venom.

The issue also features more venomized villains, which you can see here.

You can read the whole issue now, as Amazing Spider-Man #792 is currently in comic shops.