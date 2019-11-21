Funko’s First Avengers Assemble Iron Man Deluxe Diorama Pop Figure is Live

This has been a big week for Funko. They opened their incredible Hollywood location, launched their first Wood Deco Pop, and now they’re launching the first Pop figure in their Amazon exclusive Marvel Avengers Assemble series. This awesome-looking Deluxe Iron Man Pop will eventually be joined by Hulk, Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America. Each figure’s base can be linked to form a larger 12-inch diameter set piece where all six heroes stand together. It also features “a level of detail not captured by the original line of Funko Pop! made for the first Avengers movie.”

The Iron Man figure is available to pre-order here for $19.99 while supplies last. It’s slated for release on January 24th (note that you won’t be charged until it ships). Look for the additional figures in the lineup to arrive “every other month”, so it will take most of 2020 to complete the set.

As noted, Funko launched the first figure in their new Wood Deco line yesterday, and it’s none other than Marvel’s Captain America. It’s still a vinyl figure, but as you can see from the image above, the wood effect is pretty convincing.

The Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Note that this Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so grab one before the inevitable sell out.

