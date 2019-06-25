Funko’s New Marvel 80th X-Men Pops Include Cyclops, Angel, Beast, and Marvel Girl

Funko has launched a second wave of Pop figures in their Marvel 80th anniversary collection, which focuses on the first appearance of classic heroes and villains. This time Cyclops, Angel, Beast, and Marvel Girl (Jean Grey) Pop figures are included – all of which were first introduced in X-Men #1 in 1963.

You will be able to pre-order all of these Marvel 80th anniversary X-Men Funko Pop figures right here starting at some point today, June 25th. Inside that link you’ll also find the Namor the Sub-Mariner and Human Torch (Jim Hammond) figures that were released back in May. Hopefully Iceman, Professor X, and Magneto will be added to the X-Men lineup at some point down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other big (literally) Funko Pop news, this morning a Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure dropped out of nowhere, and it measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, is 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long – which must be some sort of record.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. However, the only place you can grab one is right here on Amazon for $64.99 – and only if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you might want to sign up for the 30-day free trial just so that you can get this one. We expect that the price on eBay when these sell out will be astronomical. Note that the figure will arrive on October 21st, and you won’t be charged until it ships.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.