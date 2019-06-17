Funko’s Marvel SDCC 2019 Pop Figure Exclusives Unveiled

Funko has begun to reveal their shared ecxlusive Pop figures for San Diego Comic Con 2019, and if history serves, there will be something in the neighborhood of 70 to 100 exclusives up for grabs between July 18th – 21st. Naturally, the Marvel Pop figures will be among the most popular, and what we assume is the first wave was announced today (hopefully there will be more).

Look for Avengers: Endgame Pop Wong at Walgreens, Captain Marvel Pop Minn-Erva at GameStop, and a comic book version of Gamora at Hot Topic. The Man-Thing Pop from Entertainment Earth is the star of what is a pretty underwhelming lineup as far as we’re concerned, so that will be the one to keep an eye out for. When it does drop, you’ll find it right here.

On a related note, Funko added a new Pop figure to their Captain Marvel lineup last week, and it features the neon suit that Monica briefly selects when helping Carol pick new colors. Clearly, this is the one that she should have gone with. It’s the most elegant design by far.

You can pre-order the Captain Marvel Neon suit Funko Pop right here with shipping slated for September. The rest of Funko’s Captain Marvel lineup is available here.

Finally, Funko recently unveiled a wave of Marvel Pop figures for the 2019 holiday season, and the the collection includes Thanos in a festive sweater, Captain Snowman America, I am Groot the Christmas tree, Rocket Raccoon enjoying the snow, and Deadpool cooking up a turkey for Thanksgiving. You don’t even want to know what it’s stuffed with.

You can pre-order all of the 2019 Marvel Holiday Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for October. A series of Pop pens is also available in a display case set.

