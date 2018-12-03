These Funko NYCC and SDCC Shared Exclusive Pop Figures Are Back

You are about to get a very rare opportunity to purchase New York Comic-Con and San Diego Comic-Con shared exclusive Funko Pop figures at the regular price long after they initially sold out. Here’s what you need to know…

Entertainment Earth has a received a limited batch of stock on their Marvel Spider-Woman NYCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Funko Pop and their Looney Tunes Playboy Penguin SDCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Funko Pop . They will be available to purchase at their respective links starting at 12pm EST today, December 3rd. But that’s not all!

In addition to the convention shared exclusives, Entertainment Earth has a new batch of their exclusive Wonder Woman Diana Prince Funko Pops up for grabs. They’re also expecting additional stock on their Power Rangers Megazord Glow-in-the-Dark 6-inch exclusive this January. Pre-orders for that figure are live now.

On a related note, Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8th, 2019, but the first wave of Funko Pop figures from the movie are available to pre-order right here. The full lineup is listed below, and it includes the Yon-Rogg figure (which they’ve renamed Star Commander) that was leaked last week. If you don’t mind spoilers, you can read about why that is significant right here.

• Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 (w/ Chase figure)

• Captain Marvel Vers Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Captain Marvel Nick Fury Pop! Vinyl Figure #428

• Captain Marvel Yon-Rogg Pop! Vinyl Figure #429

• Captain Marvel Talos Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Captain Marvel Maria Rambeau Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Captain Marvel Carol Danvers on Motorcycle Pop! Vinyl Vehicle #57

• Captain Marvel Unmasked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Masked Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Goose the Cat Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Captain Marvel Pop! Pen Display Case

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for several variants to arrive at Hot Topic, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and FYE in January.

