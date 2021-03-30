Funko Pop Exclusive: Marvel Venomized Poison Captain America Pre-Orders are Live

Marvel and Funko have just added a new Pop figure to the Venomized collection, and it's an exclusive! Poison Captain America is based on the interdimensional creatures known as The Hive aka the Poisons of Earth-17952. Poisons can assimilate Symbiotes (like Venom) and take control of their hosts and abilities.

In an attempt to stop The Hive, Doctor Strange brought together Venomized heroes to form a Resistance, though this plan backfired when they too were assimilated. Captain America or, in this case, Captain Venom was one of the heroes lost to the Hive. Enter Poison Captain America.

Pre-orders for the Poison Captain America Funko Pop are live here at Pop in a Box (exclusive) for $12.99 with shipping slated for June. When it sells out, you'll have to resort to spending extra for one here on eBay. Keep in mind that another Captain America Pop figure launched recently, and many fans might consider it to be the true Poison version. Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follow...

If you've been watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, you might have some thoughts on John Walker (Wyatt Russel), who has taken on the mantle of Captain America. Odds are he won't have the title for long, but they can never take the new Funko Pop away from him.

The Funko John F. Walker Captain America Pop figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. A Marvel Legends series figure of the character was also released as a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order here for $22.88 with an August release date.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

