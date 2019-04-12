Get All of the Funko Pops BOGO 50% Off

When we say “all of the Funko Pops” we’re not kidding. Entertainment Earth’s annual buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops is on, and nearly 4000 figures are up for grabs – including popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers, but here are some popular choices to help get you started:

• Stan Lee (Patina) Funko Pop

• The Office Funko Pops

• Pokemon Charmander Funko Pop

• Pokemon Bulbasaur Funko Pop

• Freddie Mercury Wembley 1986 Funko Pop

• Toy Story 4 Funko Pops

• Avengers: Endgame Funko Pops

• Muhammad Ali Funko Pop

• Batman 80th Anniversary Funko Pops

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Funko Pops

• Kool-Aid Man Funko Pop

• Dragon Ball Funko Pops

• The Simpsons Funko Pops

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pops

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop it all (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for. Jump on them while you can, because the selection will change as Pops sell out and new ones are added. The sale ends on April 23rd.

On a related note, several retailers have launched their shared exclusive Pop figures for Star Wars Celebration last night, and you can still get your hands on them if you hurry. You can shop them all via the links below.

• Gold Chrome Chewbacca Funko Pop – FYE (Available Now)

• Gold Chrome Boba Fett Funko Pop – Box Lunch (Available Now)

• Gold Chrome Princess Leia / Watto Funko Pops – Hot Topic (Available Now)

• Gold Chrome Darth Vader Funko Pop – Amazon (Available Now)

• Gold Chrome Yoda – GameStop (Available Now)

• Gold Chrome Stormtrooper – Target (Available Now)

• Darth Maul – Walgreens (Available Now)

Those who are lucky enough to attend Star Wars Celebration this year will have a (slim) chance to score the Darth Vader, Yoda, Stormtrooper, Princess Leia, and Boba Fett Pop figures in a special blue chrome variant that’s limited to only 2500 units. Naturally, many of those figures (along with the shared exclusives) will end up right here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup.

