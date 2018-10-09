Funko Pop XL Hulkbuster vs. Hulk NYCC Exclusive Now Available Online

New York Comic-Con 2018 featured a huge lineup of Funko Fall Convention shared exclusive Pop figures, but the event came and went without Walgreens dropping their awesome, 8-inch tall Funko Pop XL Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Movie Moments: Hulkbuster vs. Hulk figure. They may be late to the party, but Walgreens finally got orders up and running.

You can order one of the figures here for $39.99 with free shipping while supplies last (which probably won’t be long). You should also check back in on our Funko NYCC 2018 Shared Exclusive Pop master list to see if any other Pop figures you missed are still up for grabs.

On a related note, Funko recently unveiled a series of gold chrome Pop figures in a special collection that celebrates the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They asked fans to help decide what figure would be added next, but the results were so close that they decided to make two.

Behold – The Iron Spider and Doctor Strange Marvel Studios: The First Ten years gold chrome Funko Pops! You can pre-order the Iron Spider figure here and the Doctor Strange figure here with shipping slated for January. If you missed the other Pop figures in collection, you can remedy that right here.

Finally, Funko Pops aren’t the only way that Marvel has been celebrating their decade of dominance. There are also action figures, a special line of clothing, and and epic two volume book set that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the studio “from the 22 movies up through and including 2019’s Captain Marvel and untitled Avengers sequel”.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio features 512 pages, 250 color illustrations, and over 100 new interviews with “key producers, studio heads, and cast members including Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downy Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and many, many more.” The whole thing comes wrapped up in two hardcover volumes with a slipcase.

If you’re a die-hard Marvel fan with about 12 x 10-inches of available coffee table space, you can pre-order Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio at Target right now for $91.21, which is 39% off the list price. At the time of writing, the book is sold out on Amazon, but keep tabs on that link for a restock. It’s slated to ship on May 3rd, the same day Avengers 4 hits theaters.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years: The Definitive Story Behind the Blockbuster Studio is written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry with a foreword by Kevin Feige and afterword by Robert Downey Jr.

