Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off in This Massive Sale

One of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year is on! Entertainment Earth has launched their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale and over 4000 figures are up for grabs. This includes popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers, but we’ve picked out some gems to get you started:

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the entire sale while it lasts (shipping is free on in-stock orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

In other Funko news, the Darth Vader Pop figure they announced earlier this week features lights and a sound chip. Funko has been dabbling with lights in a handful of previous Pop releases, but the addition of sound effects is a first for them. Pre-orders for the Darth Vader figure are live right here with shipping slated for December. Unfortunately, it isn’t part of the BOGO sale, but reserve one while you can because it’s one of the hottest Pop figures on the planet right now.

