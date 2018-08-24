Funko’s Star-Lord Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Gold Chrome Pop Launches Tonight

Back in July, Funko released a wave of shiny, gold chrome Pop figures as part of Marvel Studios’ “The First Ten Years” celebration. Star-Lord was earmarked as the lone exclusive for that first wave of figures, and we can exclusively reveal that it will arrive on BoxLunch.com starting sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 PST tonight, August 24th (12:30 – 12:45 am EST August 25th).

At the same time, BoxLunch will also release their Black and Red Deadpool Pop PEZ exclusive (most likely via this link). Apparently, there is a solid chance that the Star-Lord Pop figure will survive the night as far as supply is concerned, but the same cannot be said for the Deadpool PEZ, so plan accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the rest of the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary Funko Pop lineup, you can pre-order the entire collection right here. It includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

Finally, the Funko x PEZ lineup recently kicked off with a wave of exclusive Pop PEZ dispensers based on Marvel characters. At the time of writing, a handful of those items are in stock right here at Hot Topic, including their Blue and Yellow Deadpool Pop PEZ exclusive.

Shortly after the launch, Funko dropped their main lineup of Pop PEZ dispensers which you can pre-order right here. The lineup includes:

• Batman 1966 TV Series Batman Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Batman 1966 TV Series Joker Pop! Pez

• Batman 1966 TV Series Robin Pop! Pez

• Bob Ross Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Cap’n Crunch Pop! Pez (Chase Variant)

• Quaker Oats Crunchberry Monster Pop! Pez

• Quaker Oats Jean La Foote Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Bossk Pop! Pez

• Star Wars Greedo Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Teddy Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Pez

• Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin King Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Pop! Pez

• Sonic the Hedgehog Pop! Pez

• Crash Bandicoot Pop! Pez

• Mega Man Magnet Missile Pop! Pez

