Gail Simone Writing Ongoing Domino Series At Marvel

Domino is getting her own ongoing series, and superstar writer Gail Simone is at the helm!

This will be Gail Simone’s first series at Marvel since Deadpool (or then known as Agent X), but she will finally be making her return on the fan favorite mercenary Domino. The book currently does not have an artist attached, but Simone can’t wait to get started.

“My favorite characters are always the unpredictable ones, and with Domino, you literally never know which way the dice are going to roll,” Simone said. “I love her, and I can’t wait to show her best bad side!”

Domino is currently starring in Marvel’s Weapon X book, but editor Chris Robinson says that will not be affected.

“Domino will continue to be one of the breakout stars of WEAPON X, but fans have been clamoring to see her get the spotlight for some time now…well, your wish has been granted!”

You can find the official description below.

“When Domino finds herself on the wrong side of the mercenary community, the favorite femme fatale has to fight back and, somehow, stay alive. Hunted by her enemies, a danger to her friends, and chased by the man who hates her more than anything, Domino will be up against the odds—but that’s never stopped her before.”

Simone has been at the helm of several fan-favorite series in her career, including Birds of Prey, Secret Six, Wonder Woman, Deadpool, Batgirl, and Red Sonja, and there are plenty of characters who could use a bit of Simone magic on Marvel’s roster.

Marvel just revealed the first cover, which was created by Greg Land and Frank D’Armata. Domino #1 lands in comic shops on April 11.