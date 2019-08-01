Galactus and Tyrant Reportedly Heading to Marvel Cinematic Universe

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking bright, embracing the new wave of superheroes after the departures of Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. And with the thread of the Mad Titan quelled, both in the past and present of the franchise. But now, some fans might have questions about what the future holds for Marvel Studios.

According to a new report from MCU Cosmic, there are big plans in place to introduce who could be the next big bad — literally — from Marvel Studios. And it sounds like it could have big repercussions for the Fantastic Four and the next wave of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan site is reporting that Marvel has plans for Galactus, and will likely introduce him in the next wave of movies. And while that might seem obvious, considering he’s one of the most iconic villains in the history of Marvel, the report also mentions a surprising villain from the comics — Galactus’ former herald Tyrant, who betrays the World Eater in an epic battle with the fate of the universe at stake.

The report also makes mentions of the recent rumors surrounding the next iteration of the Avengers, which might not be called the Avengers at all. In fact, they might go with the newest iteration of the Ultimates which features Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Monica Rambeau, Blue Marvel, and America Chavez. That entire comic run featured Galactus in a prominent role, eventually transforming him from the World Eater to the Life Bringer, changing his role from killing planets to creating them.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the introduction of the Fox library of Marvel characters into the MCU, though he refused to offer any details outside of their cursory mention at the Hall H panel during San Diego Comic-Con.

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige said.

Feige previously spoke with MTV News at the Golden Globes, addressing the importance of the Marvel characters all being back under the same roof.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige explained. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

There’s no word yet on when these characters will be introduced to the MCU.