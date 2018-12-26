Marvel’s Galactus Has A Cameo In Christian Bale’s Vice

When you walk into the movie theater to watch a biopic about the George W. Bush administration, the last thing you expect to see in the movie is a cameo from a popular Marvel Comics character. That didn’t stop director Adam McKay from adding a cameo featuring the Devourer of Worlds in his latest feature.

In Vice, there’s a quick moment where an image of Galactus pops up on screen as Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights) narrates some of the events of the Bush administration.

It’s not the director’s first brush with something from the Marvel mythos. In fact, McKay has been in the writer’s room for two movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Ant-Man and it’s follow-up Ant-Man and the Wasp. After Edgar Wright left the first Ant-Man over creative differences, McKay was initially considered to direct before Peyton Reed stepped into the role.

While Marvel Studios wasn’t able to lock the Anchorman and Step-Brothers director in for Ant-Man, it appears the studio is still trying to get McKay on board for a future property. According to a recent podcast, McKay says he’s talked with Marvel Studios about helming both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Inhumans.

“We’ve talked a little bit,” McKay said to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. “Yeah. We were kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point. We’re always kind of talking. I think Feige is just the greatest and what they’re doing is amazing.”

The filmmaker didn’t stop there — he went on the reveal that Marvel Studios had been “kicking around” the idea of a feature filming Nova. In the same breath, McKay mentioned he’d like to direct a movie featuring Norin Radd, the Silver Srufer.

“When I was in the fourth or 5th grade I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now too,” McKay said. “But Silver Surfer man, that’s the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would be just be…You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer.”

“At the same time, there’s a great emotional story in there man,” McKay said. “Where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet…you know Norrin Rad has to save his planet…that, that would be the one. But I think Fox has the rights to that one…”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available for streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.