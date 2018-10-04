‘Gambit’ Producer Clarifies Film Has Changed Into More of a Love Story

20th Century Fox’s Gambit movie is now eyeing a 2020 release, but the film that will finally hit theaters is far different than the one that originally got the green light.

The Gambit movie has really had only one constant, which has been the involvement of star Channing Tatum. So far the project has seen a number of different directors take the helm and depart, and it turns out that’s not the only thing that’s changed. Gambit producer and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg revealed that Gambit has gone from a heist film to more of a love story.

“It still has elements of a heist movie,” Kinberg told Collider. “It has elements of a romantic comedy and elements of a heist movie because he is a thief, but it is a love story between him and Bella.”

That’s a very different pitch than the original one, which had Remy doing what he does best: thievery. Of course, there will still be that aspect of the popular character in the movie, but over the course of development, the team found other hooks that were more appealing than just a heist film.

‘You are absolutely right [that this is a different version],” Kinberg said. “There are elements that are similar, but it is different in tone, almost in sub-genre—one of the things that we’ve done with these standalone movies […] is that we’ve tried to create sort of sub-genres within the superhero genre when it comes to these standalone movies; even Deadpool itself is like a raunchy R-rated comedy, not just a superhero film. So Gambit became something different over the span of developing it with Channing, with his partner Reid [Carolin], with Josh Zetumer the screenwriter. It is something that we intend to make but listen I’m Jewish, so my expectation for everything is I don’t believe anything until it’s out in movie theaters. So I share your cynicism generally, but in this particular case we’re working very hard to get the movie going.”

Hopefully, this is the change the movie needs to finally hit the ground running. The project has been close to shooting previously, but every time something seems to halt its progress. At the moment the film does not have a director attached, but with the new tone and direction for the film, here’s hoping it can find someone to occupy the director’s chair and keep them in it until the movie actually hits theaters.

Gambit hits theaters on March 13, 2020.