Here’s What Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Could Look Like as the Winter Soldier

This past weekend was one of the biggest in pop culture history. Not only did Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters, but Sunday saw the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones. Fans of both franchises haven been combining content in various ways, from hoping all of the Starks survive to mulling over the culmination of two very important sagas. While many people have been comparing Arya and Tony Stark for their heroism, one tweet from BossLogic shows Arya as a different Marvel Cinematic Universe character: the Winter Soldier.

This combo isn’t one we would have immediately thought of, but it actually works super well. First, just the concept of winter, in general. Arya is a Stark, and their house words are, “Winter is Coming,” after all. She also soldiered on pretty heavily in the cold during the battle. Not to mention both Arya and Bucky Barnes have been trained to kill, and also happen to have shoulder length brunette hair. Basically, we buy it, BossLogic.

Many fans of Game of Thrones and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying the apt comparison.

“Winter(fell) Soldier,” @CMerrillsBWFC replied.

“Infinite knife tricks,” @lonefirewarrior joked.

“This is the crossover we deserve!,” @shreyJayy wrote.

“This is brilliant!!!!,” @stevensbucks wrote. “Also Bucky is the White Wolf too so he would fit perfectly in Winterfell.”

This isn’t the first fandom crossover to get the Internet’s attention. A hilarious tweet comparing Daenerys Targaryen and Thor’s facial expression recently went viral, and the Russo Brothers recently shared a cool Thanos/Night King crossover.

You’ll (hopefully) have three chances left to catch Maisie Williams portray Arya on Game of Thrones, which finally comes to an end on May 19th. Sebastian Stan will soon be reprising his role as Bucky in the upcoming Falcon and Winter Soldier series from Disney+.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

