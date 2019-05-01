Hulu Orders Live-Action Ghost Rider and Helstrom TV Series

The partnership between Hulu and Marvel Television continues to expand, and one of the comic publisher’s fan-favorite characters is now getting his own live-action series. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Hulu had ordered a Ghost Rider series, set to launch in 2020.

Marvel TV with co-produce the series with ABC Signature Studios, with Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, acting as executive producer. Like Agents of SHIELD, this Ghost Rider series will focus on the new iteration of Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes, as opposed to Johnny Blaze. Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Ghost Rider, with Paul Zbyszewski also executive producing.

In addition to the Ghost Rider series, Marvel and Hulu are also bringing to life a Helstrom TV show, based on the characters Daimon and Ana Helstrom from the comics. The brother and sister duo have a “complicated dynamic” and they are the children of a serial killer. The series follows the two of them as they track down people terrorizing humanity.

The Helstrom characters have yet to play a role on screen, so their show could take any possible direction in the eyes of fans. Ghost Rider, however, finds itself in a different set of circumstances. Robbie Reyes has already appeared on Agents of SHIELD, played by Gabriel Luna, and he quickly became a favorite amongst the fans. It’s unclear whether or not the Ghost Rider series will be bringing back Luna or not, but Marvel fans will certainly hope that’s the case.

These new shows are part of an ongoing partnership between Hulu and Marvel TV, which has only grown stronger since Disney bought the controlling stake in the streaming service. Marvel’s Runaways is heading into its third season on Hulu, and the service is also working on animated series based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and the Dazzler.

