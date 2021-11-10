Ghostbusters: Afterlife Stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon Have Perfect Response When Asked About Marvel Futures





Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had some jokes for those wondering if he shows up in Marvel’s next big blockbuster. He spoke to Comicbook.com for Ghostbusters Afterlife along with Carrie Coon. Neither of them was in the mood to give anything away. Rudd even decided to act like his Zoom had frozen in order to not answer Chris Kilian’s question. It prompted a lot of laughter from his co-star and our host. There is so much going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s almost easier to list the actors who are not in the film. But, anything is possible in an infinite Multiverse. (Besides, Rudd probably wants to enjoy the glow of being named the Sexiest Man Alive just a little while longer before his next adventure with Marvel.) Check out the entire interaction for yourself down below:

In some previous comments to Variety, the Ant-Man star had some compliments for his upcoming trip to Quantumania in his own franchise. He absolutely loves Jonathan Majors and everything the Harder They Fall star is bringing to the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve loved everything he’s done, and I see what he’s doing in this, and I’m knocked out by it,” Rudd explained. “It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable.”

https://twitter.com/chriskillian/status/1458482048260317187?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“You know, it does feel great,” Majors responded upon hearing the comments from Variety. “Paul’s a veteran. We don’t have the Avengers without Ant-Man. He’s our leader on set, and we’re almost there. He’s been instrumental in allowing me to land in the world.”

Another interview recently saw the He Who Remains actor breaking down what makes this next appearance so much different from his massive debut in Loki.

“When I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role the same way I agree to any other film that I do,” Majors said. “‘What is the responsibility of the character? Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them?’ And if it can, then I’m okay, and it if can’t, then it’s something I want to take on and take that responsibility.”

Where do you think we’ll end up seeing Ant-Man next? Let us know down in the comments!