‘Glass’ Star Sarah Paulson Wants a Marvel Movie Role

Glass star Sarah Paulson says she enjoys Marvel Studios’ “fun” movies and hopes to one day join its universe.

“Unbreakable was really the first movie of its kind, and it sort of predated all of the Marvel movies — which are all fun and I love watching all of them and I’d like to be in one,” Paulson told The Upcoming with a wink, “but this kind of thing is more rooted and more grounded and I think somehow because it all feels like maybe it could be true, there’s something really arresting and compelling about it.”

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to 2016’s Split — itself a sequel to 2000 quasi-superhero movie Unbreakable, centered around David Dunn’s (Bruce Willis) discovery of newfound superhuman abilities — Glass stars Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist tasked with treating patients convinced they’re super-powered beings, including Kevin Wendell Crumb (Jams McAvoy), who contains within him 23 wildly different personalities.

“My job in the movie is really to ask the questions to these people who Ellie believes have some sort of affliction, the delusion of grandeur connected specifically to believing they are superhuman, or superhero,” Paulson explained.

“And it’s my job to sort of offer another way to think about it and if perhaps they took the time to consider other reasons for why they might be experiencing the things they’re experiencing, they might realize that it has nothing to do with them being special, and I think she thinks it’s for the greater good.”

As much as Paulson might hope to next join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beauty of Glass, she says, is that its characters “are capable of really great things without the use of a rocketman pack and a cape to fly.”

“But these are people who have a real belief that they possess something that means them unique and different from others, and I think we all have a little bit of that in us, or so we hope,” Paulson continued.

“Maybe you’re a superhero. Maybe I’m a superhero. Maybe everyone’s a superhero. You never know. That’s part of the beauty of the movie, is it makes you wonder, ‘What are we capable of?’”

Glass has debuted to mixed-to-poor reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, where it now bears a 39% “rotten” from critics.