Marvel Studios Head Confirms James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script Will Be Used

After more than enough speculation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that the production house will, in fact, use James Gunn‘s script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when they choose to push that film into production.

Kicking off the press tour for Captain Marvel earlier today, Feige sat down with CinemaBlend and discussed the exact role Gunn had in helping build the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Feige, reports that Gunn was a major architect of all things cosmic MCU were “blown out of proportion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His influence was Guardians. It was Guardians,” Feige said about Gunn’s involvement. “It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you’ve seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we’re still using. So you’ll see that influence. I think online, sort of the notion of ‘architect across multiple cosmic things’ was slightly blown out of proportion.”

The news should be reassuring to fans who were nervous that the Guardians franchise would have to be reassembled from the ground up in the absence of Gunn. Reports last December teased that Gunn’s trilogy-capping script was something to cry over.

“If I had somehow talked to two separated people,” SlashFilm’s Peter Sciretta teased. “Who somehow read James Gunn’s Guardians 3 script, and both told me that it made them cry, I probably wouldn’t be able to say anymore.”

Gunn was fired last year after years-old tweets surfaced. Departing from his working relationship with Marvel Studios, Gunn has since been tapped to write and direct The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, a flick that’s set to be a soft reset for DC’s group of misfits.

Are you excited they’re still using Gunn’s script for the third Guardians flick? Who do you think should board the movie as director? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!