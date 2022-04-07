Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Height Requirement Revealed for Disney World Ride

The very first Marvel-themed ride is arriving in Walt Disney World in less than two months. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, based on the films from Marvel Studios, is finally opening its doors in Epcot on May 27th, taking guests on a journey through the galaxy with Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora. This week, as the debut of the ride inches closer, Disney has unveiled some information about its height requirements.

Disney announced on Wednesday (per Laughing Place) that the height requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be 42 inches. While plenty of kids will still be able to ride Cosmic Rewind, this height requirement is one of the tallest in Walt Disney World, confirming that it is more of a thrill ride.

Only four rides at Walt Disney World have taller height requirements than Cosmic Rewind. Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest all have 44″ height requirements. Rock ‘n Roller Coaster has a 48″ height requirement, the tallest in Disney World.

Cosmic Rewind is a coaster that will also tell a story, keeping riders engaged with what’s going on around them by turning the cars as it moves. Many of the beloved characters from the Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films will appear on the ride, with some cut scenes directed by franchise helmer James Gunn.

“The Guardians characters are awesome,” Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com. “They’re fun, they’re irreverent, they’ve got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We’ve talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We’ve got lots of International Pavilions, but we’re going galactic with this addition. And we’re introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open to the public on May 27th.