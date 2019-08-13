Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Fan Poster Has Us Hyped for the Asgardians of the Galaxy

We still don’t know when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters, but that certainly isn’t stopping fans from hypothesizing what’s going to happen. That includes the world of fan art, which has now given us one of the trippiest looks at what a Guardians of the Galaxy film starring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor could look like.

Prominently featuring colors of the Asgardian Bifrost, the Guardians you’d expect join the God of Thunder front and center. As one might expect, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Thor are the stars of the poster, while Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel). Noticeably absent from the poster — at least in a prominent role — is Zoe Saldana’s Gamora who’s technically on the run as of this moment. But, if you look closely, you can see the character peering through the Bifrost in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though we didn’t see what happened to Gamora on-screen during Avengers: Endgame, one deleted scene showed her walking away from the final battle as the heroes mourned the loss of Tony Stark. There had been be questions if Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) snapped her away with the rest of Thanos’ armada, something further teased by Endgame co-director Joe Russo during a recent interview.

“The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil,” Russo mentioned. “Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that’s a story for another time.”

Do you think Thor will have a large role in the third Guardians film? Why or why not? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.