Major ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Easter Egg for Adam Warlock Discovered

The Guardians of the Galaxy films are a treasure trove of Easter eggs and now fans have spotted an Adam Warlock one in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, you might be asking yourself how there can be an Adam Warlock Easter egg in the film, considering the character is more or less introduced in one of the post-credits scenes, but this earlier nod is definitely pretty distinct and one that you might have missed. Check it out below.

As you can see, right there in the background of the Guardians’ opening mission in the film is something that bears a very striking resemblance to Adam Warlock’s Karmic Staff. You can clearly make out the beak-like structure on the statue. Combined with Adam’s “debut” in the post-credits scene, many fans are thinking that this tease may have been meant as a clue that the character would be a part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unfortunately, there’s not really a way to know that for sure and might not be for some time.

Gunn, who used to confirm or dismiss Easter egg finds for fans on Twitter, has been silent on social media since offensive old tweets from the filmmaker resurfaced, but it isn’t just his absence from social media that throws a bit of a monkey wrench in things. Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and with production on the film reportedly delayed indefinitely it’s unclear what story the third Guardians film will tell when it finally happens — assuming it happens now at all.

However, fans still hope that Gunn could, eventually, be reinstated. A fan petition to rehire the director so he can finish the trilogy recently passed the 400,000 signature mark on Change.org. The director also has the support of the film’s entire principal cast, who signed a letter urging the studio to rehire Gunn, a course which was reportedly considered and then rejected.

“We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss,” an open letter from the cast said in part. “In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him….We are not here to defend his jokes of many years ago but rather to share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2. The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart all know, trust, and love. In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.”

As for Adam Warlock, fans had also hoped that the character could make an appearance in Avengers 4, but in an interview with ComicBook.com back in May, directors Anthony and Joe Russo shot that down.

“Yeah [Adam Warlock]’s not showing up in our stories,” Joe Russo said.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.