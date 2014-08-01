Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Teases Team’s Role In Avengers: Infinity War

Next year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slated to have one epic crossover. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters in 2018, and the massive blockbuster will see heroes from the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. And, of course, other heroes like Doctor Strange and Black Panther are expected to pop into the feature as well. With so many moving parts, fans are wondering just how the film will divvy up screentime between its extensive cast. After all, when you have both Iron Man and Star-Lord on set, there are bound to be some skirmishes over who gets the most close-ups.

However, it seems like the intergalactic vagabond may have to ease his excitement over his team's union with the Avengers. In a recent interview with Complex, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy took time to speak about the team's role in Avengers: Infinity War - and it may not be quite as big as fans were hoping for.

Not long ago, James Gunn sat down with Complex to promote his latest film The Belko Experiment. It was there that the director was asked about his work on Infinity War as an executive producer. When questioned about the team's part in the blockbuster, Gunn was sure to stay vague, but he did tease how involved the characters were.

"You know listen, I don't think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie," he said, "but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they're a part of Thanos' stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that."

Of course, fans of the MCU will understand why the Guardians may not get a lot of direct attention. Infinity War is rumored to feature an extensive cast that's much bigger than the one housed in Captain America: Civil War. If the next Avengers feature wants to tell a good story, it will have to be selective with its leads; However, it does seem like Star-Lord may have the best chance at getting some close-ups.

Last years, reports began to surface that Chris Pratt's character had a 'sizeable' role in Infinity War. The folks at Schmoes Know wrote that Star-Lord would be the one who connected the Avengers with the Guardians.

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn (Slither). The film marks the return of the original Guardians, including Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) as Peter Quill/Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana (Star Trek Into Darkness) as Gamora; Dave Bautista (Spectre) as Drax; Vin Diesel (Furious 7) as the voice of Groot; Bradley Cooper (American Sniper) as the voice of Rocket; Michael Rooker (Jumper) as Yondu; Karen Gillan (The Big Short) as Nebula; and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Kraglin. New cast members include Pom Klementieff (Oldboy), Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Everest), Chris Sullivan (The Knick, The Drop) and Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight, The Thing).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2017.