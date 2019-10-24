Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Film of 2019

James Gunn is the director best known for helming the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel and will soon be making the switch over to DC in order to direct The Suicide Squad. Considering Gunn’s involvement with Hollywood, it’s no surprise that he occasionally posts about films he wasn’t involved with on social media. One of his latest posts sees him alongside Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the Marvel films, after seeing a special screening of Parasite. In the post, Gunn claims the film is now his favorite movie of 2019. Parasite is the new drama/mystery from Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean filmmaker who is known for films such as Snowpiercer, Okja, and The Host.

“Thanks to Bong Joon-ho and his team for the special screening of #Parasite (@parasitemovie). Bong Joon-ho is one of the filmmakers I admire the most – Mother is perhaps my favorite film of the millennium so far, The Host is right up there with it, and now Parasite is definitely my favorite film of 2019. Sad and hilarious and horrifying and beautiful – sometimes within a single 24 frames of film. Everyone we watched it with loved it, especially me and @pom.klementieff and the shadow of @jenniferlholland, pictured here. It’s in theaters all over the world right now so please go see it,” Gunn wrote.

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen). The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident soon tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

Parasite was already released in South Korea this past May, and became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time of this writing, the film boasts a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site calling it “an urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes”. Some are already speculating that the film could be a significant Oscar contender.

Parasite is now playing in theaters, and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is expected to be released on August 6th, 2021.